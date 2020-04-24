LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Walmart will begin offer drive-through coronavirus testing at its Bashford Manor store in Louisville on Wednesday, April 29, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press conference Friday.
The tests are available for anyone over 18 exhibiting symptoms and to healthcare workers and first-responders even if they are not symptomatic, according to information distributed during the news conference.
To sign up for the Walmart testing, visit https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.
The announcement comes as Kroger is preparing to offer drive-through testing beginning Monday at Shawnee Park, giving Louisville a second mass-testing site.