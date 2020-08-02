LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Between 15 and 20" employees at the Texas Roadhouse on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews have been taken off the schedule after they were around someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at a non-work party outside the restaurant, a spokesman told WDRB News on Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster said "some" of the employees who attended the party in mid-July have since tested positive for the virus, but none of the employees have been allowed to work in the restaurant. Per restaurant policy, any employees who have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are not allowed to return to work until they have completed a 14-day quarantine.
At the earliest, employees who have completed their mandated quarantine and are healthy can return to work Wednesday, Doster said. Texas Roadhouse is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's return-to-work guidelines, he added.
Doster said the restaurant will continue normal operations and will continue monitoring employees' health through protocols such as symptom surveys and temperature checks.
