LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- California officials have tracked four COVID-19 clusters to Costco stores, each of which has between four and 13 cases.
Officials believe most of the employees were infected outside the stores.
Health inspectors visited the sites and said they all met current health standards.
Researchers including Mark Schwartz, a biotechnologist at San Jose State University, are exploring the possibility of “super-spreaders” to explain why clusters pop up in some environments.
“Apparently some people appear - we don't know yet - but appear to spread it more easily than others,” Schwartz said. “So all it takes is that one person to come in and spread it among a group."
The researcher also said that he believes the outbreaks are going to be with us for a while.
“We are gonna live with this for a long time until we have a robust vaccine,” he said.
Health experts say that when you go to any store, you should always wear a mask, keep a physical distance from others, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
