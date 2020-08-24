LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed their recommendations for travelers and those who have been around someone with COVID-19.
CDC officials recommend recent travelers monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly and wear a mask. The agency previously had asked recent travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The agency still warns that traveling increases exposure risk. Several states, including Kentucky, still require certain travelers to quarantine upon arrival.
The CDC has also updated its testing guidelines for asymptomatic patients.
If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, but you don't have symptoms you now "do not necessarily need a test," unless you are high-risk or your doctor recommends it, according to the new guidelines.
"A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the close contact or contract an infection at a later time," the new guidelines read.
The CDC continues to recommend those who have came in contact with a patient to monitor themselves for symptoms.
