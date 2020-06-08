LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pet owners who have COVID-19 can spread the illness to their pets in rare situations and should take precautions, federal health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there is no evidence that pets can spread the disease to humans,
"Based on limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people in considered to be low."
However, the CDC said people can spread the virus to animals "in some situations," though the risk is small. The organization said it is working with human and animal health experts to monitor the situation.
The agency urged anyone with the virus to limit their interactions with pets. If pets contract the virus, owners should isolate them until they have recovered.
"Treat pets as you would other human family members - do not let pets interact with people outside the household," the CDC said.
The organization offers the following tips on its website for pet owners:
- Keep cats indoors when possible and do not let them roam freely outside.
- Walk dogs on a leash at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from others.
- Avoid public places where a large number of people gather.
- Do not put face coverings on pets. Covering a pet's face could harm them.
For more information from the CDC about protecting pets during the pandemic, click here.
