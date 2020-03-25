(FOX NEWS) -- The Waffle House restaurant chain has announced it is closing 365 locations across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The chain tweeted a photo showing closures in multiple states, according to a report on Fox News.
#WaffleHouseIndexRed: 365 Waffle House restaurants closed. 1,627 open. pic.twitter.com/DhPtcI0Byd— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 24, 2020
The Waffle House has often been used as a proxy to judge how severe natural disasters are based on whether locations stay open or not during hurricanes.
Waffle House had said earlier this month it would try to keep its storefronts open and its nearly 45,000 employees at work, while offering carryout options, according to The Hill.
The closures come as the U.S. continues to contend with the coronavirus outbreak, with many states and cities banning dine-in restaurants.
