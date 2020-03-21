LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Health officials in Harrison County, Kentucky, have opened a "Cough Clinic" to evaluate individuals who are concerned that their cough, fever, and/or sore throat may mean that they've contracted the novel coronavirus.
No appointment is needed for the Cynthiana, Kentucky, clinic, which opened for business from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and will "continue daily as needed," according to Harrison Memorial Hospital's official website. To find the clinic, health officials said to drive behind Harrison Memorial Hospital, past its Emergency Department, and follow parking lot signs to an entrance with a ramp just above the Emergency Department.
Upon arriving at the clinic, patients will be required to sanitize their hands and wear a mask. Healthcare workers from Harrison Memorial Hospital wearing protective equipment will then evaluate patients' symptoms and determine if further testing — including testing for COVID-19 by a private lab — is necessary.
"Not all patients evaluated will receive the COVID-19 testing," according to the hospital, which evaluated Kentucky's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Individuals will need to provide an identification card, insurance card and medication list to register as a patient of the clinic, which is "on lockdown" from the rest of Harrison Memorial Hospital, health officials said. No visitors are allowed in the Cough Clinic. Anyone accompanying a patient will be asked to stay in his or her vehicle.
"The only exception will be for pediatric patients who will be allowed one healthy adult to accompany them," the hospital said.
For additional information, visit Harrison Memorial Hospital's official website.
