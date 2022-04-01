LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are approaching some of the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 43 people in Louisville were hospitalized with COVID-19. Those numbers continue to dip as the BA.2 variant now accounts for more than half of the cases in the country.
UofL Health said, as of Thursday, it had only 17 positive COVID-19 patients admitted to its facilities. That's a big decrease compared to 75 positive cases on Feb. 28 and 206 positive cases on Jan. 31.
According to the Louisville COVID-19 Resource Center on the city's website, cases of the virus have dropped drastically over the past few weeks. The week of March 19, there were 1,900 cases recorded in the metro. By the week of March 27, that number was down to 487.
As of Thursday, 43 people were in the hospital city-wide with COVID-19. The lowest that number dipped was 25 in June of 2021.
"I remember almost a year ago, they had really started dipping," said Dr. Mark Burns, a UofL Health infectious disease expert. "This was before Delta came on the scene. It's a long-needed and well-deserved respite, if you will, for the moment. But we've seen this before. Usually, what happens is that there is usually a surge that follows."
The BA.2 variant has caused increase case number recently in Europe, and many experts, including Burns, believe the same could happen in the United States. However, because of vaccination rates and people with immunity after being infected with the omicron variant, hospitalizations may not see an increase.
"We have more people vaccinated," Burns said. "We have people vaccinated and boosted and people who have been infected with omicron. I expect the number of case slightly increasing. But I'm not really anticipating a lot of hospitalizations at the moment."
Vaccination rates in Jefferson County and the Metro area are slightly below national numbers on the CDC's COVID-+19 Tracker, which shows 81% of Americans ages 5 and up have had at least one vaccine dose. In Louisville, 75.5% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose 579,588 people.
