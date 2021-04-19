LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A COVID-19 testing site at a Hardin County school has closed.
COVID-19 tests will no longer be administered by Cumberland Family Medical at John Hardin High School, announced by Hardin County Schools Monday.
"HCS appreciates the incredible service provided by our Cumberland Family Medical partners for so many months," Hardin County Schools said in a tweet. "The demand for COVID-19 testing has dramatically decreased."
People wanting to schedule a COVID-19 test administered by Cumberland Family Medical Center can schedule an appointment by calling 844-435-0900.
