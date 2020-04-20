LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County is expanding its COVID-19 drive-thru testing.
Testing will take place this Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Floyd Central High School.
The health department said people have to show symptoms to be tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea or headache.
Those wishing to get tested must have their ID and an insurance card, if they have one.
To date, Floyd County has seen 142 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the virus. The state of Indiana has reported 11,686 positive cases and 569 deaths.
Related Stories:
- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts ban on elective surgeries prompted by COVID-19
- Indiana opening COVID-19 testing to allow more people to be checked
- Indiana health department to open free COVID-19 testing sites as cases climb past 11,000, virus-related deaths past 570
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.