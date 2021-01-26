LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Kentucky, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
The governor did not say where in the commonwealth the coronavirus variant was confirmed. He also reported 35 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor alongside 2,714 new cases.
“Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is going to talk about (the variant) more (Wednesday)," Beshear said in the news release. "The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but he’ll take us through all the implications of having this strain here."
This story will be updated.
