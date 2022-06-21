LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Indiana for children ages 6 months to 5 years old at some locations, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Health officials said more shipments are expected to arrive in the state later this week.
The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer kid shots on Friday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them Saturday. In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year.
The shots are now available in Indiana at doctor's offices, health departments, and some hospitals and pharmacies.
Parents are asked to asked to contact their healthcare provider to see if they have vaccines available because of "staggered vaccine delivery dates."
Click here to find a list of vaccination sites across Indiana.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.