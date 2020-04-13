LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crossroads Missions in Louisville is making hospital-grade face masks for front line workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it needs help meeting its goal.
The group is making about 1,000 masks per day, but it hopes to make them twice as fast. Volunteers are working six days a week to make the masks, which are all being given fro free to health care workers and first responders.
"The material that these masks are made out of use a hospital-grade filtration and they also seal tightly all around the face and have an accordion-style that allows them to move, so when you're speaking they don't open up around the sides, they stay tight all the time," said Rob Minton, Crossroads Missions executive director.
Crossroads has already made about 6,000 masks. It has partnered with 502 Cares and H3 Helping Healthcare Heroes.
If you'd like to volunteer to help make the masks or donate money to purchase supplies, head to Crossroads' website by clicking here.
