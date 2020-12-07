LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS is hiring more workers as it prepares to start giving coronavirus vaccinations.
The retail pharmacy chain says it is hiring thousands of nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
CVS said Monday that it plans to vaccinate millions of people next year, so they are urgently hiring more staff to prepare for when the vaccine is ready.
Kentucky is expecting to receive about 38,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in the first round of shipments later this month, and about two-thirds are reserved for nursing home staff and residents.
The vaccines are still awaiting authorization from federal regulators and most people won’t have access to the vaccines until the spring.
