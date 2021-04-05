LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS Pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing in the Louisville area at three select locations.
The finger-stick blood test is available at the chain's MinuteClinic stores. The CVS locations on Lime Kiln Lane and Shelbyville Road near Moser Road are offering the test that tells if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.
In Jeffersonville, the CVS on Spring Street also offers the antibody test.
The test costs $38 and results are ready in about 15 minutes.
Although the test can detect antibodies that developed as a result of exposure to COVID-19, it shouldn't be used alone to confirm a diagnosis of a current infection and doesn't determine or validate the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine according to CVS.
