LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS says it can administer a million COVID-19 vaccines a day and reach nearly the entire country.
Once its vaccine program opens up, a company executive says CVS pharmacies will be able to widely administer the shot.
Incoming CEO of CVS Health, Karen Lynch, said it expects to administer around 20 to 25 million vaccines per month, according to CNN.
The company has 10,000 stores nationwide that can reach 85% of the U.S. population.
CVS is currently aiding in vaccinating people in long-term care facilities, with 8,000 vaccine clinics inside facilities.
Walgreens is also focused on mass vaccinations. Company leaders say they plan to administer roughly 30 million doses by the end of the summer. It has teamed up with 35,000 nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide to distribute the vaccine, Fox News reported last week.
Both companies are on track to finish getting the first doses of the vaccine out by Jan. 25, according to Fox News. The outlet also reported that both companies had reached agreements with the federal health officials to distribute vaccines to the general public for free once they become available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.