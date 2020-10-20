In this August 2020 photo provided by the Mount Sinai Health System, neurologist Dr. Alexandra Reynolds holds part of a device that tracks blood flow in the brain, at a hospital in New York. Reynolds was checking comatose COVID-19 patients for signs of a stroke when she stumbled onto a new clue about how the coronavirus may harm the lungs - thanks to a test that uses tiny air bubbles and a robot. (Mount Sinai Health System via AP)