LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic has some families skipping scheduled immunizations, and Kentucky health advocates say that's a bad idea.
Several organizations, including the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Medical Association, have created a program called Raise Your Guard. It calls on people to make sure they and their families have all scheduled immunizations.
Experts say vaccinations have dropped during the pandemic.
The campaign runs through September, and also reminds people to get a flu shot.
