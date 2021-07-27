LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaccinated Kentuckians have another Shot at a Million this week.
Gov. Andy Beshear sent out a reminder on social media to let people know that this week is the second drawing for vaccinated Kentuckians to win $1 million dollars or college scholarships.
This week is the second chance for vaccinated Kentuckians to win $1 million or a shot at 10 more full scholarships. Enter to win by Wednesday, July 28, at https://t.co/Iu8qkHcJkT. pic.twitter.com/tGHPqPXYCR— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 26, 2021
Entries have to be dated by Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The drawing is Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.
Earlier this month, Beshear introduced Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester area as the first $1 million winner of Team Kentucky's "Shot at a Million" giveaway.
The governor introduced the incentive as a way to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. People with at least one dose of the vaccine could sign up for three drawings for a $1 million prize. Five Kentucky residents ages 12 to 17 were also introduced as winners of full-ride scholarships to Kentucky public colleges, universities, and technical or trade schools.
The third and final drawing will be next month with the winners announced on Friday, Aug. 27. Once you enter, you are eligible for all drawings. And Kentucky residents can still sign up on the Shot at a Million website.
