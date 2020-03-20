LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville woman in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 said the illness is debilitating and scary, and she warned fellow Kentuckians not to take the virus lightly.
Lisa Lozano, 48, said she has experienced fever, chills and tingling all over her body, and her blood pressure skyrockets when she stands up.
"It's debilitating and it's really scary," she told WDRB News. "I don't know what this is, but I want people to listen and know that they need to wash their hands and take this very seriously."
Lozano, who owns Wise Guys Salon, on Shelbyville Road, is one of 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. She said she believes she contracted the virus when she went to the Omni Hotel for dinner with a relative. Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an Episcopal Church conference at the hotel in February.
Lozano said she was informed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12. Health officials are tracking down people with whom she has been in contact.
Lozano warned people to not underestimate the illness.
“If you’re not so worried about it then come over to my house,” she said.
This story will be updated.
