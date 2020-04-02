LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The novel coronavirus pandemic is devastating the U.S. economy as many businesses are closed and people are being told to stay at home to help stunt the virus' spread.
A recession is inevitable, according to Dr. Seyed Karimi, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Management and System Sciences at the University of Louisville. Recessions are declared when the price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) — the total value of goods produced and services provided, or sales, in a country during one year — declines for at least two consecutive quarters.
"Since consumer spending constitutes about two-thirds of the U.S. economy, the impact is expected to be severe," said Karimi, who also serves as a health economist with the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, which doubled a record high of unemployment applications submitted just one week earlier. The magnitude of the layoffs has led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Financial institutions such as Oxford Economics, Goldman Sacks, Morgan Stanley and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis predict that the GDP will drop between 10 to 50% in the second quarter of 2020.
All predictions — even the lowest —are unprecedented in recent history, Karimis said. It's clear the COVID-19 pandemic will make a severe financial impact, but predicting how severe the impact will be is difficult.
"The depth of the recession depends on when the spread of COVID-19 is going to be controlled," he said. "That depends on all of us to be vigilant, to be careful, to stay at home to make it as short as possible.
"The period of the coronavirus pandemic is the period of recession," he added. "It's going to affect all of our lives."
