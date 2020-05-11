LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Walt Disney Company has not said when its parks in the U.S. will reopen, the company’s website is accepting hotel reservations for July.
That’s fueling speculation about the parks reopening soon, as dates through the end of June still show up as “unavailable.”
In addition, Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping complex connected to the park, will reopen on May 20, at reduced capacity. And Shanghai Disneyland has reopened, though at limited capacity.
The company says on its website that once the theme parks reopen, hotels, restaurants and attractions “may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability for closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials.”
Disney World in Florida as well as Disneyland in California closed in March.
