LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More and more children are being diagnosed with ADHD.
Doctors said the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the symptoms, especially for those learning from home. However, those symptoms can vary from child to child.
"Every child is going to fidget. Every child is going to have attention problems at times," one doctor said. "The question is, is it unusual and does it affect their daily schedule? It all starts with watching your child."
Doctors at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis said the best way to support your child is to have structure during the day and to limit distractions.
If you suspect any issues, they said to talk to your child's doctor.
