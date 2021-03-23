LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DoorDash will soon start delivering at-home COVID-19 test kits.
The food delivery service is partnering with two U.S. based digital health companies to provide the tests.
Everlywell and Vault Health will allow customers to order the tests through the DoorDash app.
The Everlywell test costs $109 and is self-administered with a nasal swab. The Vault Health test costs $119 and requires supervision from a staffer over Zoom.
Free testing is available around the Louisville area, including drive-thru testing sites.
