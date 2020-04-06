FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months of planning for the perfect wedding day by a Frankfort couple were dashed by COVID-19.
But with the help of family and friends, Frankfort Police Lt. Scott Tracy and Holly Kell found a way to let love win. More than 200 people had originally been invited to their wedding, but restrictions only allowed 10 people at the church. After the very small ceremony Saturday, they were surprised by a "drive-by reception."
Scott's co-workers at the Frankfort Police Department came up with the idea and enlisted the help of fellow officers. A friend posted a social media video of sirens blaring and horns honking as smiling drivers slowly passed by the church yelling good wishes to the couple.
The groom could be heard at the end of the video saying "that made me cry," as he wiped his eyes on the sleeve of his tux.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.