LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing for front-line workers in Indiana begins Monday at four sites including Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.
The testing facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and will test health care workers, first responders and essential workers who have COVID-19 symptoms. Those who wish to use the facility will need a state-issued ID and documentation of employment.
Testing will be conducted while supplies last and is limited to one person per car.
