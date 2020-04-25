FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) — The Floyd County Health Department provided drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday at Floyd Central High School.
The testing was only available to individuals who are symptomatic, and each person was screened on site. Test results will come back in about two days, officials said.
"The quicker turn around allows people to know their status faster, and in some cases they can stop self-monitoring or start their quarantine period accurately," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said. "It gives us a little better handle on what they're doing."
The health department had a van donated help to set up the mobile testing site.
Floyd County has at least 163 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon, and 11 people from the county have died after contracting the respiratory illness.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.