LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Amid a global pandemic, the economy is taking a blow from a national, state and local standpoint.
In Louisville alone, experts say around 75,000 are without jobs because of the public health crisis. That equates to roughly 12% of jobs in Jefferson County.
With people now filing for unemployment, and small businesses filing for Small Business Association (SBA) loans, the federal funding is dipping into the billions. It's still not clear as to if that money will be put directly back into the economy, especially considering virtually all retail is closed.
The longer the crisis lasts, it could start drastically impacting the economy beyond just small businesses, hotels and restaurants.
"It's going to spill over into our manufacturing sector, distribution sector, and most economists are forecasting a two to three month recession," said Dr. Paul Coomes, a professor of economy at UofL.
When the pandemic does let up, and things begin to return to normal, it could be at least six months before the economy does bounce back, Dr. Coomes said to Metro Council's Labor and Economic Development Cabinet Tuesday.
"I'm not sure our elected officials are comfortable with letting people move about yet, and for stores to reopen, and dine-in and travel," he told members of the council. "I'm not even sure the public is ready. It could be six to nine months until we're back to where we were in February."
