LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon company has announced a fund aimed at helping veterans.
Evan Williams is launching the American-Made Heroes Foundation Fund. For the first year, the fund will focus its efforts with the COVID-19 Veteran Relief Grant.
The grant gives donations to nonprofit organizations that serve veteran communities impacted by the pandemic.
"We are honored to launch the American-Made Heroes Foundation Fund and continue the brand's efforts to celebrate veterans who protect the American spirit. With a history of supporting our country's veterans, we are proud to kick off the official fund with a focus on supporting veteran communities most at risk during this time," Evan Williams Bourbon Brand Manager, Julie Cole, said in a news release.
Organizations can apply for the grant through June 24. Evan Williams' parent company, Heaven Hill Brands, also made hand sanitizer that will be delivered to veteran centers across the state. For more information and to apply for the grant, click here.
