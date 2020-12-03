LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across the country, first responders answer calls for help despite unknown risks and dangers.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics often put community members' health and safety above their own.
"This is just what we do," said Lt. Paramedic Abby Bailey of Buechel Fire-EMS.
In her nearly 20 years as a first responder, Bailey has made thousands of runs and faced many of potential threats and dangers.
"The biggest thing is always team safety," she said. "It's always the thing that we teach new people; it's what we teach in our classes."
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the "team safety" motto to a new level, Bailey said. The threat of COVID-19 means police, fire departments and paramedics now approach every scene with even more caution.
"Before, we were more aware of that on certain situations, on certain runs," she said. "Now, we are thinking about that in a different way, you know, on every run.
"... We're not walking straight up to people to do the assessment hands on like we've always done in the past," she continued. "Now, there's an assessment done at a distance, you know, to kind of get that feel of 'Where do we go from here?' to get started."
Bailey said she wears an N-95 mask, eye protection and disposable gowns. That's because, unlike most of us, first responders can't always avoid contact with people who test positive for COVID-19.
"We have to stay safe," she said, "or else there's nobody here to help take care of everyone else."
Kentuckiana residents got a painful reminder of the threat first responders face when it comes to COVID-19. On Wednesday, beloved Charlestown Police Sgt. Tajuan "T.J." Johnson died in the line of duty three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I had known that Sgt. Johnson had been sick for some time," said Eric Johnson, the executive director of Supporting Heroes, which provides immediate financial and emotional support to the families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.
An alarming number of people in public safety have died from COVID-19, according to Johnson.
"There are over 100 police officers nationwide," he said. "Firefighters and EMS workers combined are over 100. Many first responders are living separate from their families right now because of concerns about exposure."
There's always been risks to being a first responder, but COVID-19 presents a very different and deadly threat. Despite the risks and concerns, first responders continue to protect and serve.
"That's what first responders do; they go into harm’s way for other people," Johnson said. "They know the risks to themselves and they go anyway. ... Now, they're also dealing with an invisible killer. They don't know where COVID is, but they still do their jobs."
That's why, Johnson said, first responders should be considered heroes.
"It's also important to recognize that not only are they worried about getting it themselves, but they're also worried about taking it home to their families," he said.
Buechel firefighters and paramedics change clothes before and after their shifts at the fire department. The goal is to add another layer of protection before going home to their families.
"This wasn't just something that could happen to me," Bailey said. "This was, 'I could take this home to my babies' or 'I could take it home to my mom.'"
