LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic could eventually result in 150 to 200 deaths in Jefferson County.
Fischer based his estimate on a state-by-state projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, which predicts 815 COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky by August.
"That number is totally unacceptable to any of us," Fischer said, adding that Louisvillians can lessen the blow by continuing to distance themselves from others. " ... We know what we can do about it."
Fischer said that as of Wednesday, there were 228 confirmed cases in Jefferson County, an increase of 22 from Tuesday, and one additional death, for a total of 8.
"We just know we have lot more community spread going on," Fischer said, adding that the real number of infections is likely higher than the documented cases.
Fischer noted that a staffer at Metro Corrections had contracted COVID-19.
Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said no inmates had tested positive yet. So far, 23 inmates have been tested with 17 being negative and six still pending.
Both staffers and new inmates are having their temperatures taken. If an inmate has a temperature higher than 100 or has flu-like symptoms, they are isolated while staffers are sent home.
Still, Clark warned that it will only be a matter of time before an inmate tests positive for the virus. "We have a plan prepared we will follow," he said. "We will get through this."
This story may be updated.
