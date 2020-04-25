Coronavirus cells

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Saturday.

There have also been three more virus-related deaths in the county, Fischer tweeted.

Fischer's update brings the county's total number of confirmed cases to at least 1,070 with 81 deaths. Fischer said 507 people have recovered from the virus to date.

Saturday's update comes as COVID-19 testing is becoming more available in the city. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that Walmart would start drive-thru testing at its Bashford Manor location in Louisville on Wednesday, April 29. Testing will then be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Online registration for testing is required.

Kroger is also preparing to launch drive-thru testing by appointment to anyone who needs it Monday at Shawnee Park. Testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the Kroger website indicated that there are no more appointments available for the first week of testing. A spokesperson for the grocery store chain said the company will open up scheduling each day, five days prior to available appointments.

For more information on testing in Louisville and how to register, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags