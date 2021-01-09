LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite a steady rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer says there is still a long way to go until there is a return to normalcy.
Fischer made the statement during his weekly town hall on COVID-19 in the area Saturday morning.
Dr. Jon Klein, with U of L's School of Medicine, joined the meeting to talk about the increase in cases following the holidays.
"Nationally, the number of cases in the last two weeks is up 40%. In the state of Kentucky, it is almost three times that," Klein said.
Fischer said while some cities have had issues with the vaccine rollout, Louisville is not one of them.
He added that his goal for the first week of mass vaccinations at Broadbent Arena was to distribute 1,000 vaccines, but 2,000 were administered.
Nurses with Jefferson County Public Schools have already received their vaccinations in preparation for schools to reopen.
But despite the steady rollout, Fischer said there is still a long way to go.
"We are all looking ahead and we think we will be out of the woods here in the late summer or fall," he said. "But we got a lot of days between now and then, folks, and a lot of lives that we want to protect in the meantime, so please, please, please continue to be diligent on that."
Fischer said the vaccine process will be ramping up next week with hopefully 4,000 more people vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.