LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer warned of budget problems that will make last year’s cuts to Metro government services “look like a walk in the park” as the combined city-county government is likely to see a steep drop in its main source of tax revenue: worker paychecks.
Fischer declined to give figures, saying he was preparing forecasts for the Metro budget ahead an address on the topic later this month.
Fischer’s comments about Metro government’s finances came during his daily media briefing on the coronavirus.
Louisville Metro’s health department confirmed an additional 76 cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 478. Metro government also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the total to 31.
Fischer said the city will soon close loop roads in several public parks to vehicle traffic in its latest efforts to fight the virus – a change pedestrian park-goers should enjoy.
Fischer pleaded with Congress to provide more flexibility to allow cities and counties to use federal stimulus funds provided in response to the pandemic for general government services, and to provide more funding to localities.
Louisville Metro can expect about $100 million from the recent approved federal relief package.
“The issue is, that money can only be spent on expenses directly related to COVID-19. Absent a huge spike in the city, that’s not the issue,” Fischer said. “The issue we’re facing is the severe drop off in the economy that’s leading to the severe drop off in our tax revenue.”