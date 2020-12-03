LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by donating more than 300,000 face masks.
The automaker partnered with local dealerships and nonprofits in Louisville and Lexington. The masks will now be distributed to Kentucky organizations in need.
Ford and its United Auto Workers partners have produced 60 million masks and more than 20 million face shields since March.
Ford employs about 13,000 workers across two Louisville factories.
