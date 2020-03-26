LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Fort Campbell have reported the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at the U.S. Amy installation that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
According to a release from the 101st Airborne Division, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is in the care of a retired military official at Fort Campbell and "currently isolated at home, located off the installation."
Officials at Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital provided care to the individual who tested positive and have begun the process of tracing where the person who tested positive may have contracted the virus to help determine if others have been exposed.
"Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of exposure off the installation," the news release says.
If anyone is determined to be at risk, health officials will contact them directly.
