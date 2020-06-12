LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are again urging protesters to get tested for COVID-19.
A free, walk-up COVID-19 testing site provided by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at the corner of S 7th Street and W Market Street behind Metro Hall, according to a news release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
"We are still in a pandemic, and I am concerned about the potential for further spread," Fischer said in the news release. "We wanted to make it easier for protesters to get tested and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others."
Anyone over 6 months old can get tested, and you do not have to be a resident of Jefferson County. Test results should be available in a day or two.
Appointments and IDs are not required, but you'll need to provide some contact information.
Dr. Sara Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, encouraged those planning to attend protests get tested and to take the following health precautions while attending large gatherings:
- Wear a face mask
- Wear eye protection such as sunglasses, safety glasses, goggles or a face shield
- Stay hydrated
- Use hand sanitizer
- Stick to a small group
- Keep 6 feet from other groups
"Getting a test will help guard you and your loved ones’ health and will help us contain the spread of COVID-19," Moyer said in the news release from Fischer's office.
Nearly 900 individuals who attended protests against racial injustice were tested for COVID-19 last weekend, according to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
For more information on how to sign up for other COVID-19 testing sites around Kentuckiana, click here.
