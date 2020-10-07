LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free, drive-thru flu shots will be available this week in Shelby and Spencer counties.
The North Central District Health Department is hosting the drive-thru clinics in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu among the community, according to a news release.
The shots will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Country Mart on Taylorsville Road in Spencer County.
They will also be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shelby County Health Department on 11th Street.
The health department said shots are available to anyone ages 6 months and older while supplies last.
Masks will be required at the clinics. No appointments are needed, but the shots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those wanting to get vaccinated can fill out a release form ahead of time. Click here to complete the form and to find out more about the drive-thru clinics.
