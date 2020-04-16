LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Strategic decisions have to be made quickly. The plan of attack changes. Calls for help come from the front lines.
What may sound like a day in the life of a military leader is really a description of the lives of about 50 experts who are hunkered down in Norton Healthcare's COVID-19 Clinical Command Center.
The team hopes to provide rapid answers to Norton employees during the health crisis, including how to effectively manage personal protective equipment and their own health, and how to treat COVID-19 patients.
"I think it’s been extremely valuable," said Amer Beharic, Norton's director of clinical effectiveness and quality. "Instead of sending it via email, we just get in that room and work on it, and let’s produce it that same day."
Those in the command center field a few hundred calls a day and monitor national trends in the outbreak. Treatment options can change daily. It’s a high-stress time in an already high-stress field.
Mindy Scott, assistant nurse manager, summed up the toll of the virus and the camaraderie it has created: "Amazing how when things like this happen, people just step up and reach out and say, 'How are you? Are you doing OK?'" she said. "And sometimes you just look. I’m not sure. I don’t know if I’m OK today."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.