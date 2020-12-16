LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare began administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers Wednesday at its five hospitals across Louisville.
Officials with the health care system expect to use the nearly 2,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine it received in the first shipment on employees by the end of the week.
"It's one of the most exciting moments we could have ever hoped for," Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administrative officer for Norton Medical Group and physician-in-chief of Norton Cancer Institute at Norton Healthcare, said in an interview Monday with WDRB News.
"When you think back to March, when we were first hearing the term COVID-19, to now, it has been a long, drawn-out process. People have done really miraculous things."
Employees with the greatest risk of exposure to confirmed COVID-19 patients are getting vaccinated first. Those who receive the initial dose of the vaccine will need to get a booster 21 days later.
Norton's goal is to have all of its workforce vaccinated. Officials also said they're waiting to hear about the other vaccines still under review by the Food and Drug Administration.
"There's no one more skeptical than health care workers. We're very skeptical. We want to use data to drive our decisions; that's very important for me," Flynn told WDRB News in an interview Monday. "Not only with this virus but in my day-to-day life. So, I look at the data with great scrutiny and to make sure it passes muster."
Baptist Health Louisville also began vaccinating its employees on Wednesday. The first vaccinations in Kentucky were carried out Monday at UofL Health.
