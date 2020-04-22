LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — GE Appliances has gifted new washers and dryers to the Salvation Army's Joy Center, which houses peopl who don't have a place to self-quarantine or practice social distancing.
The new appliances will help employees and volunteers with The Salvation Army keep up with laundry demands after the organization chose to add beds and staff members to the facility in late March.
"It saved us when we were at a stopping point and we didn't know which way to go because we couldn't get the services done," said Maj. Roy Williams, an area commander with the Salvation Army. "We launder every sheet, every pillowcase, every blanket, every day."
The Joy Center will stay open as long as there is a need for it, officials said.
