LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A General Motors (GM) plant in Kokomo, Indiana, has delivered its first shipment of ventilators to a hospital in need.
A hospital in Olympia Fields, Illinois, received the first shipment of ventilators Friday morning. Other ventilators made by the plant will be delivered to a hospital in Chicago.
The automaker teamed up with Ventec, which makes respiratory devices, to create ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic. GM officials said it took less than 11 days to obtain material, convert production lines and train its workers at the Kokomo plant to build the much-needed ventilators.
The plant recently received recognition from President Donald Trump for its efforts.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.