LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has now reached all 120 Kentucky counties, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governor also reported 117 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of positive cases to 15,347 as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. That's up from 90 cases the state reported last Monday. However, Sunday's number was down by 50.
Beshear said one of the cases reported Monday was the first in Robertson County, meaning every county in the state has reported at least one case of the virus.
"This disease is everywhere, and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe. While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we're not careful," Beshear said.
The governor on Monday also said a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both from Jefferson County, had died from the virus. Those two deaths brought the total number in the state to 560.
Beshear said regardless of the progress made in the state in combating the virus, it "remains a very challenging disease."
"Practice social distancing, limiting contacts and especially wearing a cloth mask can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19," he said.
At least 394,773 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus to date and at least 3,939 have recovered from the virus.
In total, 2,603 Kentuckians have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 387 currently in the hospital with the virus. Data also shows that 1,009 COVID-19 patients have been in an ICU, with 72 currently in one.
Nationwide, more than 2.5 million people have contracted the virus, and nearly 126,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 10 million have tested positive, and more than 500,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
