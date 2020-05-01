LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight more Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
That gives Kentucky 248 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases continued to plateau Friday. Beshear announced just 177 newly confirmed cases, giving Kentucky at least 4,879 since the pandemic began.
"You, Kentucky, have not only flattened the curve, you've cut the top off the muffin," Beshear said. "You have truly saved so many lives. Keep it up."
He said he believed the state would soon have enough testing capacity to complete 30,000 COVID-19 tests per week.
Kentucky also issued a request for proposal for contract tracing on Friday. Beshear said he expected 500 would be hired throughout the state.
"We want to make sure people are talking to people who sound like them and understand them," he said.
Those hired will work for about seven months, he said.
"It's not permanent hires, and we want to be able to make sure that we can shift resources to a place that has an outbreak," Beshear said.
