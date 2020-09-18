LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to at least 60,128 cases since March.
Ninety-seven of the new cases were from children below the age of 19, according to the governor's office. The youngest was 2 months old.
Beshear reported eight more virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,101.
"This is tough news today," Beshear said Friday. "It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down."
Below are the deaths reported Friday:
- 85-year-old man from Bell County
- 96-year-old man from Christian County
- 96-year-old man from Fayette County
- 90-year-old woman from Greenup County
- 53-year-odl man from Hopkins County
- 73-year-old woman from Laurel County
- 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County
- 91-year-old woman from Scott County
Beshear also said that the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, dropped to 3.6%. Friday marks the fourth day in a row that Kentucky's positivity rate has remained below 4%.
"That is our lowest rate in months,” Beshear said in a news release Friday. "When we asked for people to push off in-person classes in our schools until Sept. 28, it was so we could get our positivity rate down to a safer level."
Health experts have said that mitigation measures should be relaxed only after communities see sustained positivity rates below 5%.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.