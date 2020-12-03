LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Health Department will be offering residents free rapid COVID-19 tests from Dec. 14 through 18.
The testing is open and free to all Grayson County residents during that time period
Outside of those specific days, according to the health department's website, to qualify for the drive-thru testing, you must be a county resident and meet one or more of the following requirements:
- Be uninsured
- Be a county or city employee
- Be an employee of Grayson County Schools (available during in-person instruction only)
- Be a student of Grayson County Schools (available during in-person instruction only)
Rapid tests are not widely available yet and sometimes provide results in as little as 15 minutes. The program is possible thanks to a $150,000 grant through the CARES Act.
"Our hope is that, if we allow people to get their test results, they see that they're positive then they'll stay home," said Josh Embry, Grayson County's public health director.
Anyone wishing to be tested will first need to make an appointment with the health department by calling 270-259-3141.
