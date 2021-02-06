LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky on Saturday surpassed the "grim milestone" of 4,000 deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.
State health officials reported 49 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday alongside 1,998 new cases, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Saturday marked the 18th consecutive day the state has reported more than 30 deaths in which the respiratory disease was a contributing factor.
It took Kentucky just 23 days to reach 4,000-plus deaths after surpassing 3,000 on Jan. 14. After COVID-19 was first reported in the commonwealth in March 2020, it took six months to reach 1,000 total deaths in which it was a contributing factor. Kentucky surpassed 2,000 deaths in early December.
Beshear and state health officials have attributed the recent spike in virus-related deaths, including a record number reported during the month of January, to an escalation in cases after Christmas and New Year's.
The state did not provide the ages, genders or home counties of the new victims reported Saturday. More than half of the 4,020 Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus were age 70 or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 8.16% Friday to 8.07% on Saturday. The rate has not fallen below 8% since it reached 7.97% on Dec. 28.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 431,946 Kentuckians as of Saturday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization. Since Tuesday, Feb. 2, the state had administered 59,191 doses of its 68,475 weekly first-dose allocation.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 299 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Saturday show 100 of the commonwealth's 120 experiencing "critical" spread of the virus.
As of Saturday, 1,294 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 318 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 160 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 376,262 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 44,916 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
