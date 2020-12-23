LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large group of people gathered to protest Los Angeles County's stay-at-home order by singing Christmas carols.
More than 150 people gathered in the parking lot of the Thousand Oaks Mall Tuesday night. Many of them weren't wearing masks.
These protests gained traction in California after actor Kirk Cameron took to Instagram to encourage residents to peacefully protest with song.
Under the Constitution, religious gatherings are protected from law enforcement intervention.
Cameron is best known for his role in the 1980s show "Growing Pains."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.