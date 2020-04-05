LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several hand-washing stations and portable toilets have been installed throughout Louisville to provide the city's unsheltered population with places to practice good hygiene and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The stations were placed with consultation from members of Louisville Metro Council and members of Mayor Greg Fischer's incident management team, which has been coordinating the city's COVID-19 response. The locations include:
- River Road at Frankfort Avenue
- First Street and Broadway
- Second Street and Broadway
- 12th Street and Broadway
- 13th Street and Broadway
- 900 block of South Preston Street
- North of the intersection of 12th Street and Main Street
At Fischer's request, the Salvation Army has transformed its Angel Tree warehouse into a shelter for homeless people who are showing symptoms of or have tested positive for the coronavirus. Anyone needing to use the center has to be referred by a doctor.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness — "those sleeping outside or in places not meant for human habitation" — may be at higher risk of moderate to severe disease because of certain conditions.
"Sleeping outdoors often does not provide protection from the environment, quick access to hygiene and sanitation facilities or connection to healthcare," the CDC said.
