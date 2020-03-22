LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hardin Memorial Health has created a temporary respiratory clinic to provide care to those who may have COVID-19 symptoms.
The respiratory clinic, which is designed as a drive-thru, is located at 1004 Woodland Drive. It will be open Monday through Friday form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The clinic is only available to patients that have been referred by an area physician or advanced practice clinician. Hospital officials said in most cases, patients will be treated the same day as their referral, according to a news release. The clinic will see patients who are experiencing respiratory symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath.
While isolated in their car, the patient will be registered, triaged, tested and seen by a physician. Hospital officials said the clinic had its first patient on Friday, March 20. It was also announced on Friday that a Hardin County student tested positive for COVID-19.
“We want to provide the best care possible without overwhelming hospital functions, Thomas Hustead, M.D., Medical Director for HMH Medical Group, said.
"I cannot say thank you enough to the physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and staff who are working to care for clinic patients during these unprecedented times," he added.
Kentucky now has at least 103 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.